Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Aramark worth $54,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,160,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,116,000 after buying an additional 988,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after buying an additional 590,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMK stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

