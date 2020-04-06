Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of Mattel worth $61,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mattel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

