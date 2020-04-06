Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,867 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of PerkinElmer worth $50,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

