Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 162,124 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $58,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE BJ opened at $26.00 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.