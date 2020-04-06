Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,267 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Darden Restaurants worth $56,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

