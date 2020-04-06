Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 291,516 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 291,516 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Exelixis worth $50,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.