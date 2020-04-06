Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 42,806 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Quest Diagnostics worth $54,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $75,223.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.