Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,838 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Credit Acceptance worth $50,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $215.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.68. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACC. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $362.00.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total transaction of $985,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at $605,268,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $4,502,482.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,671,928.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 197,118 shares valued at $82,451,708. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

