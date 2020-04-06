Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,454 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,454 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Parsons worth $61,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Harrington bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $142,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at $902,826.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

