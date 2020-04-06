Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 84,390 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Mylan worth $59,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Mylan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

