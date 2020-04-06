Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 86,750 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,750 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Curtiss-Wright worth $58,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

