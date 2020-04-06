Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

