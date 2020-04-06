Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of WellCare Health Plans worth $51,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

