Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Nasdaq worth $58,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.