Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 356,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $54,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,767 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

