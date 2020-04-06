NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of NVR worth $37,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in NVR by 1,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 142,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,423,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,443,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,749.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $2,362.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,310.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,637.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

