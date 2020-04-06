NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $115.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

NXPI opened at $75.75 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

