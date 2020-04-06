Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

OMP stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

