Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) PT Lowered to $5.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of OMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 7,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

