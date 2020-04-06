OAX Market Cap Hits $2.56 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN and OKEx. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $65,736.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.02640590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00205542 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034320 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

