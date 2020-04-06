Obyte (GBYTE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,683.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and $19,683.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $16.79 or 0.00236404 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,829 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

