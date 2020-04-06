Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.90. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.