ODEM (ODE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $480,610.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ODEM has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $480,610.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, ODEM has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.02591472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

