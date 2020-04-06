ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Hits $53,924.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ODUWA has a market cap of $259,102.31 and approximately $53,924.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00032561 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.29 or 1.01181811 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000837 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00063707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

