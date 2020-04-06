Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $210,900.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.02587485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, IDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, FCoin, Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.