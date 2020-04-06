Oil States International’s (OIS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OIS. Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 10,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,269. The company has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Oil States International by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

