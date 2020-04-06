OKB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $151.65 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $286.87 million and $151.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00066067 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.04693963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037530 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010786 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

