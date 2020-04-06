OKCash (OK) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,516.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, OKCash has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.53 million and $13,516.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032811 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063407 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.65 or 1.02247607 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000829 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066769 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001583 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,088,032 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

