OmiseGO Price Up 12.2% This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $79.31 million and approximately $152.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00007952 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Mercatox and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, OKEx, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Coinrail, Livecoin, Fatbtc, BigONE, Cobinhood, Hotbit, C2CX, Coinone, Bancor Network, Independent Reserve, Crex24, COSS, Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Iquant, DragonEX, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Tokenomy, BitBay, IDAX, OTCBTC, Neraex, BitMart, AirSwap, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, BitForex, TDAX, Bithumb, Braziliex, Gate.io, IDCM, Coinnest, IDEX, B2BX, CoinEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ethfinex, Tidex, ZB.COM, ABCC, Binance, TOPBTC, GOPAX, FCoin, DDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Zebpay, Huobi, Radar Relay, Koinex, Exmo, CoinBene, Bittrex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

