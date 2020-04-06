Omni Hits Market Capitalization of $695,764.92 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Omni has a market cap of $695,764.92 and $200.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00017107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Over the last week, Omni has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00608876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007627 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,897 coins and its circulating supply is 562,581 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

