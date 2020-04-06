Omnicell, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,019 shares of company stock worth $3,798,838 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Omnicell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after buying an additional 99,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,622,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.