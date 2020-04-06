ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,817 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of ON Semiconductor worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $985,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.26. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

