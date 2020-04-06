ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. ONEX has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Get ONEX alerts:

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONEXF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of ONEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.