Onix (ONX) Hits One Day Volume of $14.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Onix has a market capitalization of $15,602.61 and approximately $14.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Onix has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Onix coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

