Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86.45 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $261.42 million and $86.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005674 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, BCEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,079,907 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, BitMart, Bibox, Indodax, Hotbit, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

