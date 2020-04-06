Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $273.90 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $273.90 million and approximately $115.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005788 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Indodax and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,079,907 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, BitMart, Binance, Bitbns, Koinex, Indodax, Huobi, Upbit, BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

