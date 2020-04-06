Opal Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Opal has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a total market capitalization of $52,089.13 and $12.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003935 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

