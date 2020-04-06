Open Platform Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $417,440.48 and $7,570.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

