Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $11,060.82 and approximately $197.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

