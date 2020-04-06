Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.63.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $462.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.14. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.