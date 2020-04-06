Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $278,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,010,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

