Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.76.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $116.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,301,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

