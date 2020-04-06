Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Opus Bank worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Opus Bank by 861.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 544,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487,787 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Opus Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 406,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opus Bank by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 177,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Opus Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPB opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

