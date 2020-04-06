Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,000.70

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $130,000.70 and $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.02560343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00201143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

