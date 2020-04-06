Opus (OPT) Reaches Market Cap of $140,344.07

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Opus has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. Opus has a market cap of $140,344.07 and $5.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

