Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,836,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,479,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.