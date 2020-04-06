Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.54 ($16.91).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €11.40 ($13.25) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.36. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

