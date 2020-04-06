Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.54 ($16.91).

ORA opened at €11.40 ($13.25) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.36. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

