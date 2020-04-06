Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Achieves $338,378.76

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $338,378.76 and $2,582.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00993214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00174497 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007185 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000354 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00064884 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

