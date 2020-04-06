Orchard Therapeutics PLC – to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

ORTX stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $739.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

